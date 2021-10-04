Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the August 31st total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLO. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,951,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 173,669 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 395,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 116,566 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $930,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $921,000.

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $11.94. 234,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,414. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.1087 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

