Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.820-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.20 million-$499.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.98 million.Cognyte Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.100 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CGNT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.33 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

