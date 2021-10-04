Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.820-$0.820 EPS.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CGNT. William Blair began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.33 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

