Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.51. 77,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,674. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

