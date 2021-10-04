Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.51. 77,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,674. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
