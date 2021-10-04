Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE RQI remained flat at $$15.19 on Monday. 366,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,514. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 279,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $65,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

