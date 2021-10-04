Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
RNP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,066. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
