Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $28.45. 24,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,447. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $32.50.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
