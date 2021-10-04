Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $28.45. 24,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,447. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.