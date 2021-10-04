Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE RFI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.24. 51,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,949. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
See Also: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.