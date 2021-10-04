Coin98 1-Day Volume Tops $173.06 Million (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for $3.73 or 0.00007564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $689.42 million and $173.06 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Prelax (PEA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Portify (PFY) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Pet Games (PETG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.