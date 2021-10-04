CoinEx Token (CET) Hits Market Cap of $39.78 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0561 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $39.78 million and approximately $939,980.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80% against the dollar and now trades at $4,249.19 or 0.08901923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00055522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.41 or 0.00289971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00115545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CET is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

