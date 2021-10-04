Colfax (NYSE:CFX) PT Lowered to $43.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.69% from the company’s current price.
CFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.
Shares of CFX stock opened at $47.09 on Monday. Colfax has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $103,479.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
