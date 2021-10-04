Colfax (NYSE:CFX) PT Lowered to $43.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.69% from the company’s current price.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $47.09 on Monday. Colfax has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $103,479.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

