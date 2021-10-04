ColossusXT (COLX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.84 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 66.4% against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $50.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,208,622,292 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

