Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the August 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CXP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 342.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,688,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,563 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,954,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,742 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 931,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 244.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 761,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

CXP traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

