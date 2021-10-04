Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $31.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.