Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Trading Up 1%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 1,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

The stock has a market cap of $42.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.68 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion.

