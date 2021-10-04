Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 13,431 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,706 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 806.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BHP Group by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 648,138 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BHP Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,493,000 after purchasing an additional 404,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,168,000 after purchasing an additional 383,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP opened at $53.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average is $70.94. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $82.07.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 118.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHP. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays downgraded BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $768.67.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

