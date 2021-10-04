Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 13,520 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of AllianceBernstein worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 30,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 176.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at about $640,000. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Shares of AB stock opened at $50.79 on Monday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.