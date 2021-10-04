Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,266 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.17% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 105.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 643,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after buying an additional 330,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $49.55 on Monday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34.

