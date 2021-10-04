Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Equifax by 197.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,398,000 after acquiring an additional 904,198 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Equifax by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after acquiring an additional 798,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equifax by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after acquiring an additional 514,795 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Equifax by 74.4% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 898,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,834,000 after acquiring an additional 383,441 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $256.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.26. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.35.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.