Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 476 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 15.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 101.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.2% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $1,842,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV stock opened at $241.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $150.65 and a one year high of $265.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.