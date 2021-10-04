Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $205,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 16,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $804,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock worth $532,749,616. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $47.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.76 million. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

