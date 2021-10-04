Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.10% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 30,869 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 70.39%.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

