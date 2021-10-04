Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 49,746 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,746 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.32% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 47.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 154,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 49,790 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 175.4% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 215,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 137,277 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 20.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at about $173,000.

Shares of PAPR opened at $28.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93.

