Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 5,275 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.82.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $155.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.01 and a 200 day moving average of $147.41. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.81 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.