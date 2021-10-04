Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,827 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 173.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,622,000.

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $34.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57.

