Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Royce Value Trust worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RVT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 71.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. 27.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVT opened at $18.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $30,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,288. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

