Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,134 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,869 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 585,917 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,607 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,581,000 after purchasing an additional 399,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after purchasing an additional 345,397 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.48.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

