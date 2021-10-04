Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Haemonetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,697 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,619 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 619.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,220,000 after purchasing an additional 946,106 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 12.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,420,000 after purchasing an additional 117,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,957,000 after purchasing an additional 78,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $72.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

