Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.21% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,129,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $92.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average of $91.46. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $65.64 and a 52 week high of $95.16.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.