Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.21% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,129,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $92.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average of $91.46. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $65.64 and a 52 week high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

