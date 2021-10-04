Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $89.89 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.17.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

