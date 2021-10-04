Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.33 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,307 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $416.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.79 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.59.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.79.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

