Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 48.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 36.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 2,628.3% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Southern Copper stock opened at $56.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

