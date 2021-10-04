Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Short Interest Down 31.7% in September

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the August 31st total of 218,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

CTBI traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.74. 131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,597. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. The company has a market cap of $762.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.