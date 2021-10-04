Comparing Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) & Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Fortress Biotech has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fortress Biotech and Zealand Pharma A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 253.70%. Zealand Pharma A/S has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.16%. Given Fortress Biotech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fortress Biotech is more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortress Biotech and Zealand Pharma A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech $45.60 million 6.87 -$46.53 million ($0.65) -4.77 Zealand Pharma A/S $54.13 million 22.40 -$129.72 million ($3.38) -8.23

Fortress Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zealand Pharma A/S. Zealand Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortress Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fortress Biotech and Zealand Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech -63.05% -15.34% -9.26% Zealand Pharma A/S -455.50% -79.03% -58.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.7% of Fortress Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fortress Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fortress Biotech beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc. engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend. The company was founded on June 28, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

