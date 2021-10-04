Comparing Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Piper Sandler Companies and Freedom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus target price of $167.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.19%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Freedom.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Freedom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $1.24 billion 2.11 $40.50 million $10.02 14.47 Freedom $352.55 million 10.47 $142.29 million $2.45 25.32

Freedom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Piper Sandler Companies. Piper Sandler Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freedom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Freedom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 10.47% 30.30% 15.17% Freedom 40.48% 67.42% 10.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Freedom shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Freedom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Freedom on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services. It also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations. In addition, the company is involved in trading, investment, and brokerage activities. Further, it act as an intermediary between borrowers and lenders of short-term funds and provide funding for various inventory positions; and employs repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

