Comparing Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Phunware and Skillz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00 Skillz 0 4 5 0 2.56

Phunware presently has a consensus price target of $1.88, suggesting a potential upside of 113.02%. Skillz has a consensus price target of $23.61, suggesting a potential upside of 162.05%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than Phunware.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Phunware shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Skillz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -429.56% -560.65% -75.52% Skillz N/A -45.82% -22.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phunware and Skillz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $10.00 million 6.60 -$22.20 million ($0.37) -2.38 Skillz $230.12 million 15.76 -$145.51 million ($0.41) -21.95

Phunware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phunware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Phunware has a beta of 11.98, indicating that its stock price is 1,098% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skillz beats Phunware on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc. engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide. The company was founded by Alan S. Knitowski and Luan Dang in February 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

