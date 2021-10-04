Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,505 ($19.66).

CPG has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,523.50 ($19.90) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,493.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,655.01. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The stock has a market cap of £27.18 billion and a PE ratio of -76.75.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

