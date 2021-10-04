Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading Down 5.4%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $12.10. 19,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 941,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point raised Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Get Compass alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.