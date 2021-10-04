Compass Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,936 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 429% compared to the average daily volume of 1,310 put options.

Compass stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,969. Compass has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.