Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $409.15 Million

Brokerages expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to announce sales of $409.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $531.00 million and the lowest is $362.00 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $178.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 129.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%.

CRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRK opened at $10.44 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

