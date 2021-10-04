Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 5,470,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRK shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $10.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 74,215 shares in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

