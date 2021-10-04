Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.95

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 38091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

CRK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. Analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

