Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.95

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 38091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.
CRK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.
About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
