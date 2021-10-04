Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Conagra Brands reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

CAG stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,140,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,107,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,042,000 after purchasing an additional 156,942 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,999,000 after purchasing an additional 675,454 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

