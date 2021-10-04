Conceal Trading Up 60.3% Over Last Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 60.3% higher against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $93,624.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,316.91 or 0.99796820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00074266 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.08 or 0.00352257 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.32 or 0.00638067 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.00255132 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005851 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00052251 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,714,223 coins and its circulating supply is 11,600,607 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

