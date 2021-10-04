Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.80 and last traded at $58.95. 8,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,226,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFLT. UBS Group began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.99.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.54.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,357,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,938,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,553,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

