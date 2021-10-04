Conflux Network Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,176.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.50 or 0.06878231 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00342368 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.04 or 0.01124584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00108688 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.21 or 0.00533200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.14 or 0.00409007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.40 or 0.00295664 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

