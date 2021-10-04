ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.73.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.16. 718,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,476,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 275,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 9,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 994,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

