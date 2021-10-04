ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Boston Partners’ 5th Largest Position

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,082,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,703 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.2% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Boston Partners owned 1.20% of ConocoPhillips worth $979,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476,921. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.59. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $70.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

