Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Gap Up to $9.15

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $9.42. Consolidated Communications shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 1,376 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $942.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 23.8% during the second quarter. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. now owns 3,812,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 732,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,936,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,944,000 after purchasing an additional 466,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,282,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after acquiring an additional 386,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 294,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

