Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $213.00 at Truist

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Truist from $240.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.87.
Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.80.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
