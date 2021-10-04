Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $213.00 at Truist

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Truist from $240.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.87.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Constellation Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,159 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Co. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.1% during the first quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 183,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,735,000 after buying an additional 39,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

